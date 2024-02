Un soldado estadounidense se inmola frente a la embajada de Israel en Washington

UPDATE: I got footage of the self-immolation at the Israeli embassy in DC.



The individual, wearing fatigues, introduces himself as “an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide.”



After ignition, he repeatedly yells "Free Palestine."