Una sobreviviente del Holocausto lanza el primer lanzamiento en el juego Yankees vs. Rays en su cumpleaños 100

Helen Kahan turned 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ years young today! 🎉



Born in Romania, Helen survived Nazi control during the Holocaust until being liberated by the Red Army. She moved to the US in 1967 with her husband and kids and now calls St. Pete home ❤️



Tonight, she threw the first pitch 👏 pic.twitter.com/pBAXrgBCiG