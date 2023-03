Rafael Grossi llegó a Teherán en medio de la alarma mundial por las reservas iraníes de uranio

IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi to hold a press conference upon his return from #Iran and brief journalists about current developments.



📅 Saturday, 4 March 2023

⏲️ Around 5.30 p.m. (CET, Vienna time)

🎥 Livestream: https://t.co/CVYna8Ryjb pic.twitter.com/gHVvxrLe4v