Escándalo en Chile: Boric se negó a recibir al embajador de Israel

Unprecedented!



In violation of diplomatic protocol, 🇨🇱 President @GabrielBoric refused to accept the credentials of 🇮🇱 Amb. @Gil_Artzyeli.



Boric must apologize or risk irreparable harm to the 🇨🇱-🇮🇱 relationship, his ties to @Comjudiachile, and his country’s global reputation. https://t.co/xwCHj7g0Gb