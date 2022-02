Los crímenes de odio antisemita en Nueva York aumentaron un 300% en relación a enero de 2021

On 2/4/22, at approx 10:26 PM, at 104 Stockton St, an individual approached a male, 24, dressed in traditional Hasidic attire, and punched him in the face. Info? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️1-800-577-TIPS @NYPDDetectives @NYPD79Pct @UnitedJewish @ADL_NYNJ @JCRCNY @NYPDSHOMRIMSOCI pic.twitter.com/pHRN3vUwrB