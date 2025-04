La comunidad judía de España lamenta la muerte del papa Francisco y destaca su humildad y cercanía

Papa Francisco Foto: República de Corea CC BY-SA 2.0 vía Wikimedia Commons Closing Mass for Asian Youth DayAugust 17, 2014Haemi Castle, Seosan-si, Chungcheongnam-doMinistry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Korean Culture and Information Service Korea.net (<a href="http://www.korea.net" rel="nofollow">www.korea.net</a>) Official Photographer : Jeon HanThis official Republic of Korea photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way. Also, it may not be used in any type of commercial, advertisement, product or promotion that in any way suggests approval or endorsement from the government of the Republic of Korea. If you require a photograph without a watermark, please contact us via Flickr e-mail.---------------------------------------------------------------교황 프란치스코 방한제6회 아시아 청년대회 폐막미사2014-08-17충청남도 서산시 해미읍성문화체육관광부 해외문화홍보원 코리아넷 전한