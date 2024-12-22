Innovation Without Borders: The Hebrew University and Uruguay’s National Research and Innovation Agency (ANII) Launch a New Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Press Release

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Uruguay’s National Research and Innovation Agency (ANII) are launching Innovacion Uruguay, a new innovation and entrepreneurship office on the Edmond J. Safra Campus. This partnership will foster collaboration between Uruguay and Israel, providing the Uruguayan academic and business communities with access to advanced tools, expert training, and Israel’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Innocation Uruguay office will serve as a central hub for fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. Designed to empower Uruguay’s business and academic communities, the program will provide participants with access to cutting-edge tools, essential skills, and exposure to Israeli culture as the globally renowned “Startup Nation.” The program aims to train and equip Uruguay’s academic and business leaders with the tools and expertise needed to drive innovation and entrepreneurship, while offering immersive exposure to Israel’s dynamic entrepreneurial culture and ecosystem. Additionally, the office will serve as a platform to strengthen ties between Uruguay and Jerusalem, showcasing the unique opportunities in innovation and entrepreneurship available in the city.

Participants will gain access to world-renowned researchers at the Hebrew University, collaboration opportunities across disciplines, advanced technologies and valuable networking opportunities with leading innovators and entrepreneurs.

Dr. Amnon Dekel, Executive Director at ASPER-HUJI Innovate, shared: “We believe that founding the Uruguay Innovacion center here on the premises of ASPER-HUJI Innovate is an opening for knowledge sharing and cooperation between Israel and Uruguay – at the managerial level but also at the research and student levels – all important parts of the innovation ecosystems of both countries. I look forward to seeing the great work that will be done together and hope that this is the start of something big for Israel Uruguay and also for Israel – Latin America cooperation going forward.”

Flavio Caiafa, President of Uruguay’s National Research and Innovation Agency (ANII), stated: “This office represents another step forward in a long journey of connecting both ecosystems, fostering mutual benefits in tech transfer and economic development with a clear socioeconomic and academic impact.”

The Innovacion Uruguay office will become a gateway for Uruguayan innovators to harness the opportunities that Israel’s innovation ecosystem offers. It will also encourage collaborative projects, knowledge exchange, and the strengthening of partnerships between Uruguay and Jerusalem’s thriving innovation landscape.

Prof. Nissim Otmazgin, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, added: “This important collaboration connects entrepreneurship and innovation with the humanities. It is groundbreaking in that the Department of Latin American Studies is now playing an active role in the industrial and entrepreneurial sectors. This partnership is a perfect example of what the revitalized Humanities Entrepreneurship Club aims to achieve within the faculty.”

A standout feature of the Hebrew University in this initiative is its Department of Latin American Studies — the only department of its kind in Israel. This unique department has recently begun launching business-oriented academic projects that bridge Israeli and Latin American interests. Acting as a dynamic hub for cultural exchange, the department enhances communication and fosters shared interests between the two regions. A key example of its proactive approach is its collaboration with ASPER-HUJI Innovate, which led to the creation of the LATAM Club for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Israel. As part of the Faculty of Humanities, the Department of Latin American Studies also partners with the faculty’s Spirit of Entrepreneurshipprogram. Together, they forge new connections between entrepreneurship and the realms of humanities knowledge and practice, driving innovation in these essential domains. For more information, visit https://innov-humanities.huji.ac.il/. The new office will include a dedicated departmental representative who will oversee the implementation and adaptation of the projects in Uruguay. Additionally, this representative will play a key role in introducing Hebrew University students to the entrepreneurial opportunities that Uruguay has to offer.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel’s premier academic and research institution. With over 23,000 students from 90 countries, it is a hub for advancing scientific knowledge and holds a significant role in Israel’s civilian scientific research output, accounting for nearly 40% of it and has registered over 11,000 patents. The university’s faculty and alumni have earned eight Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards a Fields Medal, underscoring their contributions to ground-breaking discoveries. In the global arena, the Hebrew University ranks 81st according to the Shanghai Ranking. To learn more about the university’s academic programs, research initiatives, and achievements, visit the official website at http://new.huji.ac.il/en

ASPER-HUJI Innovate, the Hebrew University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship leverages the potential of innovation at the University in order to solve substantial problems through entrepreneurship. The Center promotes the university as a supportive environment for entrepreneurs, helps instill an entrepreneurial mindset and skills into students and researchers, and serves as a catalyst for the development of startups and social enterprises, all with the purpose of having a positive impact on the world. https://hujiinnovate.org/en/

