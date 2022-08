Rabina que se benefició de un fondo asociado con Jeffrey Epstein donará el dinero a víctimas del tráfico sexual

✨I’m very excited to share that my new book is now available for preorder! ✨



It’s on how the wisdom of the 12th c. philosopher Maimonides can lead us out of some of the most painful, unresolved problems in our lives, culture & country today,



Get it! 👉 https://t.co/FNsFAMm2Ss pic.twitter.com/a99QXRQEub