El israelí Kapitolnik, oro en el Mundial sub-20 de salto en altura

🗣️ Siri! Show me a clutch high jump performance!



After two failures at 2.21m and then passing 2.23m, Jonathan Kapitolnik soars over 2.25m to win high jump gold! 🥇



This was also Israel's 🇮🇱 first ever title in European U20 Championships history!#Tallinn2021 pic.twitter.com/gH3NqAQ3yJ