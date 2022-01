Brutal ataque antisemita en Brooklyn: una mujer insultó a tres niños judíos

🚨WANTED for AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT: Do you know her? On 1/14/22 at approx. 12:35, in front of 4017 Avenue P in Brooklyn, the suspect approached an 8-year-old and two other children, made anti-Jewish statements, then spat on the them. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MNG6kgcsBD